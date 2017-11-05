1 Person injured in drive-by shooting Saturday

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach on Saturday night.

Police say two pedestrians were in a courtyard at the 900 block of Abraham Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m. when they were shot at by a passing vehicle.

One of the pedestrians was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective C. Branch at 561-822-1900 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.