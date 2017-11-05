1 Person injured in drive-by shooting Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person injured in drive-by shooting Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach on Saturday night.

Police say two pedestrians were in a courtyard at the 900 block of Abraham Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m. when they were shot at by a passing vehicle.

One of the pedestrians was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective C. Branch at 561-822-1900 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

