Deputies investigate Lake Worth fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies investigate Lake Worth fatal shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South F Street in the city of Lake Worth.

Deputies responding to the scene found a male deceased from what appears to be a gunshot wound(s).

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division as well as Crime Scene Investigators are on scene for further investigation.

There are no known motive or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

