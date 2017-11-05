Mobile home destroyed by fire near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mobile home destroyed by fire near West Palm

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a mobile home fire at 1:30 Sunday morning.

First arriving crews found a home inside the Tavares Cove Mobile Home Park on Avenida Barcelona Este that was fully involved. Firefighters confirmed and accounted for all occupants making it safely outside the home.

Crews were able to protect nearby structures from the flames. There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist four adults and one child displaced by this fire.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.