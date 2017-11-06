2 People hurt in shooting at Palms Arcade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 People hurt in shooting at Palms Arcade

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two men walked into Palms Arcade on Okeechobee Boulevard Sunday evening and fired guns, injuring two people.

The shooting occurred at about 7:18 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition Monday morning.

Information on the suspect is vague, according to PBSO, but deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators spent Sunday night talking to witnesses and trying to find out more information.

Jennifer Villano said her mom works inside the arcade.

She talked to her mom on the phone Sunday night while her mom was still at the crime scene. Her mom told her a man wearing a bandana over his face walked into the arcade and went behind the counter.

She said the people who were shot were standing behind the counter. Her mom was on the arcade floor when the shooting occurred, and she's didn't get hit.

"I’m just glad she’s OK," Villano said. "I feel so bad. I don’t know how her coworkers are doing. I know she was close with them, so if anything happens she’s going to be a mess. She’s already a mess so I don’t know. I’m just glad she’s OK."
 
PBSO said more information will be released when it is available.

