Man struck and killed in Mangonia Park

A 58-year-old man died Saturday morning after being struck while attempting to cross 45th Street in Mangonia Park.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Charles Call Jr. was attempting to cross 45th Street from south to north at the intersection at Jeffrey Avenue at 6:45 a.m.

PBSO says two vehicles were traveling westbound on 45th Street, side by side. One of the vehicles struck the victim. Leroy Charles Call Jr. was thrown toward the sidewalk curb of the outside lane.

Both vehicles continued westbound away from the scene. The vehicle that struck the victim is believed to be a 2001-2004 Toyota Sequoia with front passenger damage.

Call Jr. was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:08 a.m.

