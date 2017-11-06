High tides impact Delray Beach, Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High tides impact Delray Beach, Lantana

High tides crept into coastal neighborhoods, flooding coastal areas of Palm Beach County.

There was flooding in Delray Beach on First Street. Also, WPTV crews spotted some high water at the Lantana boat ramp off Ocean Avenue.

King tides also impacted South Florida in early October, flooding some of the same areas.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.