Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic but does not currently pose a threat to land.

RELATED: More hurricane coverage

The depression's maximum sustained winds Monday morning are near 35 mph (55 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some strengthening is forecast and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day.

The depression is centered about 900 miles (1,445 kilometers) east of Bermuda and is moving east near 6 mph (9 kph) with a northward turn expected later in the day.