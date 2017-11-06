Tropical depression 19 forms in central Atlantic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical depression 19 forms in central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic but does not currently pose a threat to land.

RELATED: More hurricane coverage

The depression's maximum sustained winds Monday morning are near 35 mph (55 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some strengthening is forecast and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day.

The depression is centered about 900 miles (1,445 kilometers) east of Bermuda and is moving east near 6 mph (9 kph) with a northward turn expected later in the day.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.