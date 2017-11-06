How to be a Palm Beach Co. sheriff for the day

Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
Monday, November 6 2017 3:56 PM EST2017-11-06 20:56:41 GMT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
Thursday, November 2 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-11-02 13:10:35 GMT
Thursday, November 2 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:33:24 GMT
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
Want to experience being a sheriff for a day?
Monday through Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation is part of an online auction for a chance to spend the day in the fingerprinting labs, the crime scene unit, even in the department's Eagle helicopter.
The auction winner and a guest will get also get a tour of headquarters, go out on the water with the marine unit, and get an in-depth look at what it takes to keep the community safe.
Among other things, the sheriff's foundation helps underprivileged children and assists deputies in need.