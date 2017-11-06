How to be a Palm Beach Co. sheriff for the day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

How to be a Palm Beach Co. sheriff for the day

Want to experience being a sheriff for a day?

Monday through Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation is part of an online auction for a chance to spend the day in the fingerprinting labs, the crime scene unit, even in the department's Eagle helicopter.  

The auction winner and a guest will get also get a tour of headquarters, go out on the water with the marine unit, and get an in-depth look at what it takes to keep the community safe.

Among other things, the sheriff's foundation helps underprivileged children and assists deputies in need.

For additional details or to bid, click here.

