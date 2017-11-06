Sheriff: 5-time convicted felon arrested

Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.More >>
A five-time convicted felon is behind bars again in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Travese Woolfork Friday after executing a search warrant in the 4300 block of 27th Avenue in Vero Beach.
A SWAT team served the warrant and confiscated an AK-47 with a bayonet and 3 loaded magazines, a stolen .380 pistol, a .22 revolver, more than 160 pills believed to be narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Woolfork's arrest was the end result of a three-month investigation, according to investigators.
Woolfork was arrested on outstanding drug warrants and also faces charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.