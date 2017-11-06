Sheriff: 5-time convicted felon arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: 5-time convicted felon arrested

A five-time convicted felon is behind bars again in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Travese Woolfork Friday after executing a search warrant in the 4300 block of 27th Avenue in Vero Beach.

A SWAT team served the warrant and confiscated an AK-47 with a bayonet and 3 loaded magazines, a stolen .380 pistol, a .22 revolver, more than 160 pills believed to be narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Woolfork's arrest was the end result of a three-month investigation, according to investigators.

Woolfork was arrested on outstanding drug warrants and also faces charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

His total bond was set at just under $200,000.


 

