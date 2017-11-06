Cops: Man crawls in window, assaults girl, 11 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man crawls in window, assaults girl, 11

A Pahokee man is accused of crawling through a little girl’s bedroom window and sexually assaulting her.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Antwon Walton, 19, battered the 11-year-old at least four times.

Deputies found the girl found wrapped in a blanket in front of her school after she was reported missing Friday morning, according to a PBSO report.

The 11-year-old told investigators Walton came in through her window around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 and forced her to have sex with him. She said she knows him by the name of “Pooh”.

Investigators found Walton in unincorporated Pahokee Friday night. They say he admitted to assaulting the child four separate times, but not the night but not on November 2. He did admit to seeing the child that night, detectives say. 

Deputies arrested Walton and charged him with four counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12- years-old. Walton is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.