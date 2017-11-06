Cops: Man crawls in window, assaults girl, 11

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

A Pahokee man is accused of crawling through a little girl’s bedroom window and sexually assaulting her.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Antwon Walton, 19, battered the 11-year-old at least four times.

Deputies found the girl found wrapped in a blanket in front of her school after she was reported missing Friday morning, according to a PBSO report.



The 11-year-old told investigators Walton came in through her window around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 and forced her to have sex with him. She said she knows him by the name of “Pooh”.

Investigators found Walton in unincorporated Pahokee Friday night. They say he admitted to assaulting the child four separate times, but not the night but not on November 2. He did admit to seeing the child that night, detectives say.

Deputies arrested Walton and charged him with four counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12- years-old. Walton is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.