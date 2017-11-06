Trucks deliver sand for 'Sandi' holiday tree - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trucks deliver sand for 'Sandi' holiday tree

Here’s a hint that Christmas isn’t too far away!

Workers Monday morning hauled in the first load of sand for the annual "Sandi" holiday tree in downtown West Palm Beach.  

RELATED: Black Friday ads

Trucks are busy delivering the 600 tons of sand needed to make “Sandi” come to life.

It will take a few weeks of sculpting to create the 35-foot tall tree before the big reveal.

Sandi's dazzling debut shines brightly for all to see on Nov. 30.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.