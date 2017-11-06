Roxy's Pub manager charged with stealing $15,000 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roxy's Pub manager charged with stealing $15,000

The manager of a local pub stole nearly $15,000 in cash from the bar over a year, according to a West Palm Beach Police Department’s investigation.

Roxy’s Pub bar manager, Jeffrey Heron, pocketed petty cash from registers he labeled as guest bartender payments, the police report states. 

Police said video surveillance captured Heron taking $100 to $300 at a time from the cash register. The transactions occurred early Sundays through a cash register from the rooftop bar, an officer noted. 

General manager Tony Close contacted police on Oct. 22.

Investigators said they found 77 transactions, starting on Dec. 18, 2016, noting cash removals for "guest bartenders." 

According to Close, guest bartenders are paid through tip sharing.

Investigators labeled the crime as a scheme to defraud because of the intimate knowledge needed to itemize the transactions. 

Heron admitted to taking the money for years and using another manager’s number without permission, according to the report.

Officers arrested Heron on Nov. 5 and charged him with grand theft and organized fraud. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Sunday on $6,000 bond. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.