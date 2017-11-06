Roxy's Pub manager charged with stealing $15,000

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

The Latest: Pence to visit Texas on Wednesday

The Latest: Pence to visit Texas on Wednesday

The manager of a local pub stole nearly $15,000 in cash from the bar over a year, according to a West Palm Beach Police Department’s investigation.

Roxy’s Pub bar manager, Jeffrey Heron, pocketed petty cash from registers he labeled as guest bartender payments, the police report states.

Police said video surveillance captured Heron taking $100 to $300 at a time from the cash register. The transactions occurred early Sundays through a cash register from the rooftop bar, an officer noted.

General manager Tony Close contacted police on Oct. 22.

Investigators said they found 77 transactions, starting on Dec. 18, 2016, noting cash removals for "guest bartenders."

According to Close, guest bartenders are paid through tip sharing.

Investigators labeled the crime as a scheme to defraud because of the intimate knowledge needed to itemize the transactions.

Heron admitted to taking the money for years and using another manager’s number without permission, according to the report.

Officers arrested Heron on Nov. 5 and charged him with grand theft and organized fraud. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Sunday on $6,000 bond.