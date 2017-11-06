Fla. has mass shooting every 2 weeks, on average - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fla. has mass shooting every 2 weeks, on average

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - While many were shocked to hear of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas – just weeks after the mass shooting in Las Vegas and a recent terror attack on New York City streets – FOX 29 learned that mass shooting in the United States are more common than you might think. 

The attack against church parishioners in Sutherland Springs marks the 307th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to data compiled by GunViolenceArchive.org. That same data shows over the last three years, there is at least one mass shooting a day in our country on average.

FOX 29 also found more than half of mass shootings in the U.S. happen on Saturdays and Sundays.

In Florida, since 2015, there have been 77 mass shootings in the state. That is an average of one mass shooting every two weeks.

Officials define a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are injured. We want to know what you think about that. Take our Twitter poll here and help start a conversation about gun violence in our country.

