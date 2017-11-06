34-Year-old missing in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

34-Year-old missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are trying to locate a missing 34-year-old woman.

Gerenette Alexandre was last seen November 1 in the 4200 block of Military Trail, according to police.

Alexandre wears glasses, is hearing impaired and using sign language.

Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you see her.

