Veterans Court celebrates 7-year anniversary

Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
Monday, November 6 2017 9:03 PM EST2017-11-07 02:03:41 GMT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
The treatment court helps criminal offenders who are veterans by tackling underlying mental health and substance abuse issues rather than solely focusing on a punishment.
The voluntary treatment includes job search assistance and mentorship from other veterans.
Adjutant General Michael Calhoun with the Florida National Guard believes these mentors are a critical liaison between struggling veterans and the outside world.
"I believe the average citizen does not understand the stress that a deployment brings, that being in the service brings," he said. "So the true value of the veterans court is that they have mentors who have walked in the same shoes."
When Palm Beach County's Veterans Court was created, there were only about fifty others like it.
Currently, there are over 300 veterans courts across the country.