Lawsuit filed against Cramer, Sheriff Mascara

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

There’s more legal trouble for Evan Cramer. He’s the former St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy now behind bars accused of sexual battery by multiple victims.

“She is having a hard time dealing with this. I mean she has a hard time when she’s out on the road seeing a police officer go by,” said Fort Lauderdale attorney Kenneth Miller.

Miller represents the woman who was the first to come forward in Cramer’s criminal case from January of last year. She’s now suing Cramer in federal court for his actions.

“We are saying that he used his position as a sheriff’s deputy to basically threaten this woman that if she didn't have sex with him that he was going to take her to jail.”

What’s even more significant about this lawsuit, they’re also suing Cramer’s big boss, Sheriff Ken Mascara.

The complaint claims his office knew Cramer had a history of unacceptable behavior and hired him anyway.

“Before Mr. Cramer was hired by the sheriff, he had been a police officer in Sanford, Florida,” said Miller. “He was recommended to be fired by the Sanford Police for multiple things, one of which was he was using his position to try to coerce people to do things.”

In fact, Miller says the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office initially rejected Cramer as a candidate after learning about his history.

“Yet, some how with this knowledge that he was a problem, that he was about to be fired, they turned around and hired him two months later and we don’t have an explanation from him as to why."

Well we might know that answer. NewsChannel 5 has uncovered information that may suggest

Cramer had a personal “in" at the sheriff’s office.

According to documents we found in the criminal case discovery, Cramer’s girlfriend is Emily Dietrich. Her father is Captain Kevin Dietrich. And according to appraisal documents from the sheriff’s office, we know Captain Dietrich was one of the people who ‘vouched’ for Cramer before he was hired.

The woman who filed the federal lawsuit is seeking money damages. Miller confirmed he is also in the process of filing another federal lawsuit on behalf of another one of Cramer's alleged victims.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office sent us a statement saying, “It is our agency’s policy not to comment on open, pending cases of litigation.”

Cramer is still awaiting trial in his criminal case.