Police investigating homicide in WPB

Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in West Palm Beach Monday evening.

The incident happened at 7:51 p.m. along the 700 block of 51 St. 

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. 

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and gather evidence. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.

