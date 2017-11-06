Police investigating fatal shooting in WPB

Posted: Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST 2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:06 AM EST 2017-11-07 06:06:18 GMT Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened. More >> Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened. More >> Posted: Friday, November 3 2017 2:50 AM EDT 2017-11-03 06:50:35 GMT Updated: Saturday, November 4 2017 2:23 AM EDT 2017-11-04 06:23:06 GMT
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
More >> Posted: Friday, November 3 2017 10:59 AM EDT 2017-11-03 14:59:37 GMT Updated: Friday, November 3 2017 10:59 AM EDT 2017-11-03 14:59:37 GMT
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
More >> Posted: Friday, November 3 2017 1:09 AM EDT 2017-11-03 05:09:53 GMT Updated: Friday, November 3 2017 6:54 AM EDT 2017-11-03 10:54:52 GMT
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.
More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.
More >> Posted: Thursday, November 2 2017 9:10 AM EDT 2017-11-02 13:10:35 GMT Updated: Thursday, November 2 2017 7:33 PM EDT 2017-11-02 23:33:24 GMT Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night. More >> Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night. More >>
Detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening.
The incident happened at 7:51 p.m.
Officers received a 911 call of shots fired along the 700 block of 51 St.
Officials say the shooting victim, an adult male, died at the scene. CPR was attempted to revive the victim.
Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and gather evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2017