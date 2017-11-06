Disaster Recovery Center opens in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Belle Glade

A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Belle Glade Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Irma survivors can meet with FEMA and representatives with the Small Business Administration. 

The center will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Glades Office Building at 2976 SR15, Belle Glade.

The deadline to register for disaster assistance has been extended to November 24. 

