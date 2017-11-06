Disaster Recovery Center opens in Belle Glade

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Belle Glade Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Irma survivors can meet with FEMA and representatives with the Small Business Administration.

The center will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Glades Office Building at 2976 SR15, Belle Glade.

The deadline to register for disaster assistance has been extended to November 24.