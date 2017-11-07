Driver gets 8 years in drug-related fatal crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver gets 8 years in drug-related fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drug-related crash that left a woman dead.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Scott Walker of Deerfield Beach pleaded guilty Monday to DUI manslaughter as part of deal with Palm Beach County prosecutors. He had faced up to 15 years if convicted by a jury.

Authorities say Walker had cocaine, morphine, fentanyl and hydromorphone in his system in October 2014 when he ran a red light at a Delray Beach intersection and crashed into 98-year-old Selma Scott's vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died several hours later.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.