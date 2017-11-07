Driver gets 8 years in drug-related fatal crash

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drug-related crash that left a woman dead.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Scott Walker of Deerfield Beach pleaded guilty Monday to DUI manslaughter as part of deal with Palm Beach County prosecutors. He had faced up to 15 years if convicted by a jury.

Authorities say Walker had cocaine, morphine, fentanyl and hydromorphone in his system in October 2014 when he ran a red light at a Delray Beach intersection and crashed into 98-year-old Selma Scott's vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died several hours later.