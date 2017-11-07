Riviera Beach city leaders face judge over Jonathan Evans' firin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach city leaders face judge over Jonathan Evans' firing

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Riviera Beach city leaders faced a judge Tuesday morning concerning the firing of city manager Jonathan Evans.

This goes back six weeks when a Riviera Beach resident filed a lawsuit against the city after council members voted to fire Evans suddenly and without giving an explanation.

The lawsuit demands to know why Evans was fired. Council members voted to fire Evans with cause, but never provided the reasoning.

The judge heard arguments on both sides and ordered the city to respond to the request within 24 hours.

“An evidentiary hearing may be necessary,” the judge said.

