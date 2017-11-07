Judge: Riviera has 24 hours to answer claim

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

An attorney for the city of Riviera Beach faced a judge Tuesday morning concerning the firing of city manager Jonathan Evans.

This goes back six weeks when a Riviera Beach resident filed a lawsuit against the city after council members voted to fire Evans suddenly and without giving an explanation.

The lawsuit demands to know why Evans was fired. Council members voted to fire Evans with cause, but never provided the reasoning.

On Sept. 20, Rivera Beach Councilman Terence Davis said that he had documentation to support his motion to fire city manager Jonathan Evans for cause.

Since then, he has refused to reveal those reasons.

Tradrick McCoy sued Riviera Beach to gain access to the documentation Davis claimed to have arguing those documents are public record.

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge ordered the city to respond to McCoy’s request within 24 hours.

Aside from the mayor in the audience, nobody from the city bothered to attend Tuesday’s hearing.

An attorney representing the city told the judge she is not aware of the documents Davis referenced.

The judge countered saying that Davis is her client and she should know.



So far the city has provided McCoy with the minutes of council meetings, which are also available online and that’s all they claim to have.

The attorney for the city would not answer WPTV’s questions following the hearing.

The judge didn’t rule out an evidentiary hearing, which could mean Davis would have to answer the judge’s questions.

Story updated to clarify that an attorney for Riviera Beach was in court to represent the city.