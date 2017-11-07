No evidence of missing swimmer after search - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No evidence of missing swimmer after search

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a missing swimmer on Tuesday.

The swimmer was last seen south of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

After a 60-minute search by the multiple agencies, no evidence of a swimmer was located and the search was terminated.

