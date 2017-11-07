The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy, who authorities said weighed 17 pounds.

Jerseyville police say officers responded to a hospital Friday to investigate the death of a malnourished child. Police said their investigation found the couple withheld food from the deceased 6-year-old and a 7-year-old as punishment. They were among six children living in the Roberts' Jerseyville home about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

Police say the surviving children were taken into protective custody.

Records show 42-year-old Michael Roberts and 42-year-old Georgena Roberts also face counts of endangering the life and health of a child. They were charged Monday in Jersey County. They're being held on $500,000 bond. Attorneys for the couple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.