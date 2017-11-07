14-Year-old Port St. Lucie girl missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

14-Year-old Port St. Lucie girl missing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are looking to locate a runaway 14-year-old girl, Jessica Flores.

She is considered missing and endangered. Flores was last seen on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at approximately 4:45 p.m. at her residence in Port St. Lucie.

She is described as a white female, standing 5' 6" tall and weighing 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information pertaining to the location of Jessica Flores, please contact Detective C. Fulcher at 772-873-6518.

