The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) -- The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was in a mental health facility in New Mexico and briefly escaped in 2012.

RELATED: Texas gunman's phone is locked

An El Paso, Texas, police incident report says Devin Patrick Kelley was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base when he was caught trying to bring firearms onto the base.

RELATED: Two men in truck chased down Texas church shooter

The report obtained by KPRC-TV in Houston also says Kelley, 21 at the time, had made death threats against superior officers.

He was committed to a mental health facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, but at some point escaped and was later found by police at a bus station in downtown El Paso in June