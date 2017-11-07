TX gunman had been previously committed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

TX gunman had been previously committed

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) --   The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was in a mental health facility in New Mexico and briefly escaped in 2012.

An El Paso, Texas, police incident report says Devin Patrick Kelley was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base when he was caught trying to bring firearms onto the base.

The report obtained by KPRC-TV in Houston also says Kelley, 21 at the time, had made death threats against superior officers.

He was committed to a mental health facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, but at some point escaped and was later found by police at a bus station in downtown El Paso in June 

