Man arrested for DUI while driving lawn mower

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A man was arrested for DUI after police spotted him riding a lawn mower, carrying a case of beer, and driving erratically on an access road.

A Port St. Lucie police officer spotted 56-year-old Kenneth Burton Alleshouse on November 3, 2017 at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The officer stopped Alleshouse driving the lawn mower and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him.

The officer conducted a DUI investigation and police say Alleshouse's blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.