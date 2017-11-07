Harder to get: guns or puppies?

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Guns: it seems people either love them or hate them in America, where the gun debate ranges from mental health to stricter laws.

Some say getting a gun is easier than getting a divorce, getting cold medicine or adopting a pet. So Contact 5 wanted to know: would Palm Beach County residents would have a harder time getting a gun or a pet?

Staff at Gun & Range Training Center in West Palm Beach say you need five key things to get a gun in Palm Beach County. “First, you need an ID,” said owner Alex Shkop. “Second, you need to be the right age: 21 years old for handguns and 18 years old for rifles and shotgun.”

Shkop says he also needs proof of residence and gun buyers need to complete a federal background check.

Finally, if you do not have a concealed weapons permit, you’re going to have to wait five days to get the gun. (In Florida, the minimum wait time is three days.)

Next, Contact 5 went to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control to pick up a pet adoption application so we could compare it with the background check application for guns.

According to the county’s website, if you want to adopt a pet you need to fill out an adoption form; pay a fee; pay to have the animal spayed or neutered; be 18 years old; live locally; be ready for a possible in home visit; show you have a collar, license tag, leash and carrying case; and get your landlords approval if you're a renter.

The adoption process is not as streamlined as buying a weapon, however, when Contact 5 compared the two application forms, the background check for guns is much more intense.

Staff at Guns & Range point out you can be a felon and own a puppy in Palm Beach County, but you cannot buy a weapon.

“It’s like comparing apples and oranges,” said Shkop. “I do not think you can compare the two.”

Contact 5 found some animal adoption centers require references and mandatory home inspections; things you do not need to get a gun. However, in Palm Beach County, it all depends on what shelter you go to. All gun shops in Palm Beach County abide by the same requirements.