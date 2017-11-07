Reservoir project moving at rapid pace - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reservoir project moving at rapid pace

Just months after Florida Governor Rick Scott signed Senate Bill 10 plans to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee are moving at a rapid pace.

The South Florida Water Management District is expected to submit plans to Congress at the end of next year.

District leaders have been holding public meetings over the last month as they come up with potential models for the reservoir.

The plan is about two years faster than what a normal planning process takes.

"It's aggressive," said Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District.

There is a possibility more land could be needed for the project which was proposed only on state land. More land could widen canals leading to the reservoir from Lake Okeechobee.

State law doesn't allow land to be taken by eminent domain.

District leaders say there are landowners willing to sell a couple hundred acres of land.  

Smith did not give specifics or details on who those willing sellers are.

In Belle Glade many are curious about the project. One said as long as it doesn't cost any jobs he's fine with it.

