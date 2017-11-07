Dad charged after son hurt in street-race crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dad charged after son hurt in street-race crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after police say he was drag racing with his 2-year-old son in the car and the boy was badly injured when the vehicle crashed.

Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Robinson was charged Monday in connection to the May incident. Police say Robinson was racing about 2 a.m. on Natural Bridge Road and was driving 80 mph when he crashed into another car.

Police say the 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was ejected. A woman in the car was also hurt.

Robinson was not injured. The other driver left the scene.

No attorney is listed for Robinson, who remains jailed.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.