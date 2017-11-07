The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after police say he was drag racing with his 2-year-old son in the car and the boy was badly injured when the vehicle crashed.

Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Robinson was charged Monday in connection to the May incident. Police say Robinson was racing about 2 a.m. on Natural Bridge Road and was driving 80 mph when he crashed into another car.

Police say the 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was ejected. A woman in the car was also hurt.

Robinson was not injured. The other driver left the scene.

No attorney is listed for Robinson, who remains jailed.