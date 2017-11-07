Teen surfer honored for saving boater's life

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A teenager who risked his own life to save a boater at Jupiter Inlet Park is being recognized for his bravery.

On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Commissioners presented an award to 13-year old Sam Ruskin. The Jupiter teen saved the life of a man who capsized his boat two weeks ago.

"It feels great that they made this award. And I'm glad they're honoring me for doing that," he said.

The video — captured on camera by a local boat photographer — went viral.

On Oct. 27, a man’s boat capsized after rough waves swept through the Jupiter Inlet, a spot known for its dangerous currents.

Sam — a longtime surfer — was swimming nearby and quickly pulled the man up on his surfboard as the waves pushed him toward the rocks.

After the video of the rescue went viral, Sam said the past two weeks have felt surreal.

"The past two weeks have been pretty great, a lot of people know who I am. My friends at school think it's so cool," he said.

He said media from across the world have picked up the story.

World Surf League, an international surfing sports media network, is planning on doing a story on Sam. A crew from a morning show in Japan even came to Jupiter to film an interview.

"He had his time to shine. He stood up. He's a leader and a role model,” said Kim Gilardi, Sam's mom. “I see the joy in him and the joy in us and it's a good opportunity to celebrate him being a gentleman and a leader."

Sam says he still hasn't heard from the man he rescued but is glad that the man is OK.