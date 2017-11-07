WPB on pace for record gun deaths

Nushell Greene is hardly able to find the words.

"I was holding him when he died. It impacted me a good little bit."

Her neighbor Romario Edwards shot and killed at his doorstep Monday night.

She tells NewsChannel 5 the 20-year-old just brought his one year old daughter inside. When he stepped out, the bullets started flying.

That daughter was unharmed. A daughter Greene says was Romario's world.

She says he worked 12-hour shifts at work to take care of her.

"You wouldn't see him go out to parties or anything. It's just him and his daughter, all day, everyday," she says.

Ramario did have one other love.

in 2015, NewsChannel 5 did a feature on the Palm Beach Lakes Boys Soccer Team.

That crew made its way to the state finals, and Remario was one of its centerpieces.

Yuner Ramos was one of his teammates.

"I could honestly say he was one of the best defenders I've ever played with," he says.

He says he wants justice for a life lost way too soon.

"He was a son...a friend...a dad. The people that have the nerve to do that...they have no heart and in my opinion no soul."

With his death, the city has now seen 24 homicides, after seeing only 10 in 2016.

The city is now on pace for a record year.

For many, 2017 echoes 2015.

That year, West Palm Beach saw 23 homicides after a very deadly summer. There were meetings and there were marches.

2 years later, and yes, more meetings and marches for peace as violence once again plagues the streets.

We did reach the police department for comment on the numbers Tuesday, but they declined.

We asked the mayor for an on camera interview, but she declined.

Instead, a city spokesperson told me they have been making an effort, with the mayor launching her village initiative.

It includes kids and cops workshops, workforce development, and monthly "Peace in the Streets" walks, all an effort to turn the tide of violence.

Police are still investigating and looking for a motive or any other leads in the death of Romario Edwards.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for any info.

If you have info call Crime Stoppers. And remember, you can remain anonymous.