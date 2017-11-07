The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

8:12 p.m.

Democrat Phil Murphy, who has promised to target Trump policies, wins race to replace New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Democrat Ralph Northam has won Virginia's race for governor.

Early unofficial results show Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie on Tuesday.

Virginia's hard-fought race was closely watched as a swing-state test of President Donald Trump's popularity. Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state's lieutenant governor, repeatedly tried to tie Gillespie to the president during months of divisive campaigning overshadowed by racial overtones and attack ads.

Northam's victory was in large part due to a surge in anti-Trump energy since the president took office. Democrats said they had record levels of enthusiasm heading into the race.

Gillespie kept Trump at a distance throughout the campaign but tried to rally the president's supporters with hard-edge ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.

------



8 p.m.

Polls have closed in New Jersey, where voters are picking GOP Gov. Chris Christie's successor.

Democrat Phil Murphy has led Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the polls and fundraising.

Murphy steered the campaign toward the unpopular term-limited incumbent, linking Guadagno to Christie frequently. He also tried to rouse Democrat-leaning New Jersey's dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and vowed to block Trump on immigration policies if elected.

Guadagno has focused on lowering property taxes, which are the country's highest, but she also tacked toward Trump's messaging when she called for banning sanctuary cities.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing governors on Tuesday. The race is being analyzed for signs on how next year's midterm elections could go, and on how voters view Trump's administration.

------

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in Virginia's hard-fought governor's race. But in New Jersey the polls remain open until 8 p.m. as voters in both states choose new governors.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam have been locked in a heated race in Virginia to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term. The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Virginians also cast votes for state attorney general and lieutenant governor, as well as in all 100 state house seats.

New Jersey voters were choosing a replacement for Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who cannot seek a third term. Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) and Democratic former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy are the leading candidates.

------

6:25 p.m.

A Virginia teenager voting for the first time in her life has cast her vote for Democrat Ralph Northam for governor.

Emily Hachey, of Glen Allen, Virginia, said she liked Northam's stance on social issues, including equal rights for the LGBT community. The 18-year-old Hachey said she disagrees with the Republican Party's position on many issues.

Meanwhile, fifty-eight-year-old David Coker voted Republican all the way down the ticket when he cast his ballot in Mechanicsville, just outside of Richmond. Coker said the main reason he voted for Gillespie over Northam was because the Republican supports keeping Virginia's Confederate monuments in place. He said it would be a shame to disrupt something as "sacred" was the war memorials

------

5:15 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's tell-it-like-it-is style has annoyed many residents in his state, but he has made sure to give it to at least one more voter in his final Election Day before leaving office.

The term-limited Republican got into a parking lot dispute with a resident after voting near his home in Mendham Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday. While he was speaking to reporters, the woman asked him why he didn't merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough.

Christie shot back the easiest thing to do is "stand on the sidelines and critique." He told the woman "serving folks like" her is the "joy of public service."

Christie failed in a 2016 presidential bid and has abysmal approval ratings. He was criticized last summer for lounging on a beach that was closed to the public during a budget stalemate.

------

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lending last-minute support to Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.

Trump recorded robocalls to help boost Gillespie supporters on Election Day. Gillespie is facing Democrat Ralph Northam in a contest that many view as an early referendum on the president's political popularity.

In one call, Trump says Gillespie shared his views on immigration and crime and would help "Make America Great Again." Trump also says Northam would be a "total disaster" for Virginia.

Gillespie has largely kept the president at a distance throughout the contest and did not campaign with Trump. Virginia is the only southern state Trump lost last year.

------

2:55 p.m.

Early voter numbers are up in Virginia's closely watched race for governor while polling places around the state are reporting a steady turnout.

Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes says Virginia had a "substantially higher" number of early voters in this year's closely watched race for governor than in recent past gubernatorial contests.

The 180,000 absentee ballots returned as of Sunday were 60,000 more than all absentee votes cast in the 2013 gubernatorial election.

Generally speaking, Democrats tend to do better in Virginia with a greater turnout.

Fairfax County, a large, reliably Democratic county in Northern Virginia, reported that voter turnout as of 2 p.m. was 30.6 percent.

------

