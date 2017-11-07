Virginia gov's race winner: 'The doctor is in'

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

The Latest on the races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey.

10:20 p.m.

Democrat Ralph Northam, a physician by trade and winner of Virginia's acrimonious governor's race, says he will seek to be a healer of divisions and political rancor when he takes office.

Northam said in his victory speech that the eyes of the nation were on Virginia on Election Tuesday.

"Virginia has told us to end the divisiveness, that we do not condone hatred and bigotry," he added. "In Virginia, it is going to take a doctor to heal our differences. I'm here to let you know the doctor is in. And this doctor will be on call the next four years."

Northam also praised the state's growing diversity and said he would work to make the state more inclusive. "Our lights will be on, our doors will be open," he said.



9:20

Defeated Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie says he wishes his Democratic opponent success in the governor's mansion.

Ralph Northam soundly beat the Republican Gillespie in a bitter race Tuesday that had been expected to be close.

In his concession speech, Gillespie wiped tears from his eyes. He said he had called Northam to offer his support in any way he could.

Gillespie hoped to win by rallying President Donald Trump's supporters with hard-edge ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.

------

9:10 p.m.

A former Virginia news anchor whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has defeated a Republican incumbent for a seat in the statehouse.

Chris Hurst was living with fellow journalist Alison Parker when she and a cameraman were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV.

After the shooting, Hurst became the public face of the grieving Roanoke station. That brought him national attention and a large social media following. The Pennsylvania native quit his TV job and moved to Blacksburg to run for a House seat.

He beat Joseph Yost Tuesday.

Hurst's campaign was backed by gun-control groups, but that wasn't his main campaign issue. Instead, he focused on education, health care and the environment.

------

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump is distancing himself from defeated Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Trump is addressing the disappointing result in a race seen as an early referendum on his political clout. He writes on Twitter that Gillespie "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for." Gillespie largely tried to maintain his distance from Trump on the campaign trail.

Trump recorded robocalls to help boost Gillespie's candidacy on Election Day. In one call, Trump said Gillespie shared his views on immigration and crime and would help "Make America Great Again."

On what is shaping up to be a difficult night for Republicans, Trump is touting GOP victories earlier this year, writing, "With the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!"

------

8:50 p.m.

A set of whoops and cheers went up at George Mason University in northern Virginia when media began calling Virginia's governor's race for Democrat Ralph Northam.

The call came so early that only a few hundred people had made it to the ballroom where Democrats had gathered to celebrate. Hundreds more were still waiting in line ouside the ballroom waiting to get through metal detectors.

In a Richmond, Virginia, a banquet room where Ed Gillespie was expected to speak, the room was less than half full when the outcome of the hard-fought race became apparent Tuesday evening.

------



8:20 p.m.

Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey who sought to tap into anti-Donald Trump sentiments have won contests to become their states' next governors.

In Virginia's closely watched contest, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey front-running Democrat Phil Murphy topped Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) on Tuesday to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Northam rode to victory in part by tapping into voters' regret at Trump's victory in last year's national election.

Murphy had an easier pathway in New Jersey, where Guadagno contended with Trump's and Christie's unpopularity.

Democrats were eager to show they could harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls, while Republicans hoped to prove they could put together a winning blueprint in blue-leaning states.

8:15 p.m.

A transgender woman has unseated one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

Democrat Danica Roem beat Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in Tuesday's election in the northern Virginia district near the nation's capital.

Marshall has served in the House since 1992 and has been a lightning rod for controversy. He has often drawn the ire of even his own party.

Roem is a former journalist. She will make history as the first openly transgender person elected and then seated in a state legislature. But her gender identity wasn't a key part of her campaign. Instead, she focused on jobs, schools and northern Virginia's traffic congestion.

------

8:12 p.m.

Democrat Phil Murphy, who has promised to target Trump policies, wins race to replace New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Democrat Ralph Northam has won Virginia's race for governor.

Early unofficial results show Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie on Tuesday.

Virginia's hard-fought race was closely watched as a swing-state test of President Donald Trump's popularity. Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state's lieutenant governor, repeatedly tried to tie Gillespie to the president during months of divisive campaigning overshadowed by racial overtones and attack ads.

Northam's victory was in large part due to a surge in anti-Trump energy since the president took office. Democrats said they had record levels of enthusiasm heading into the race.

Gillespie kept Trump at a distance throughout the campaign but tried to rally the president's supporters with hard-edge ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.

------



8 p.m.

Polls have closed in New Jersey, where voters are picking GOP Gov. Chris Christie's successor.

Democrat Phil Murphy has led Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the polls and fundraising.

Murphy steered the campaign toward the unpopular term-limited incumbent, linking Guadagno to Christie frequently. He also tried to rouse Democrat-leaning New Jersey's dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and vowed to block Trump on immigration policies if elected.

Guadagno has focused on lowering property taxes, which are the country's highest, but she also tacked toward Trump's messaging when she called for banning sanctuary cities.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing governors on Tuesday. The race is being analyzed for signs on how next year's midterm elections could go, and on how voters view Trump's administration.

------

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in Virginia's hard-fought governor's race. But in New Jersey the polls remain open until 8 p.m. as voters in both states choose new governors.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam have been locked in a heated race in Virginia to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term. The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Virginians also cast votes for state attorney general and lieutenant governor, as well as in all 100 state house seats.

New Jersey voters were choosing a replacement for Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who cannot seek a third term. Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) and Democratic former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy are the leading candidates.

------

6:25 p.m.

A Virginia teenager voting for the first time in her life has cast her vote for Democrat Ralph Northam for governor.

Emily Hachey, of Glen Allen, Virginia, said she liked Northam's stance on social issues, including equal rights for the LGBT community. The 18-year-old Hachey said she disagrees with the Republican Party's position on many issues.

Meanwhile, fifty-eight-year-old David Coker voted Republican all the way down the ticket when he cast his ballot in Mechanicsville, just outside of Richmond. Coker said the main reason he voted for Gillespie over Northam was because the Republican supports keeping Virginia's Confederate monuments in place. He said it would be a shame to disrupt something as "sacred" was the war memorials

------

5:15 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's tell-it-like-it-is style has annoyed many residents in his state, but he has made sure to give it to at least one more voter in his final Election Day before leaving office.

The term-limited Republican got into a parking lot dispute with a resident after voting near his home in Mendham Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday. While he was speaking to reporters, the woman asked him why he didn't merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough.

Christie shot back the easiest thing to do is "stand on the sidelines and critique." He told the woman "serving folks like" her is the "joy of public service."

Christie failed in a 2016 presidential bid and has abysmal approval ratings. He was criticized last summer for lounging on a beach that was closed to the public during a budget stalemate.

------

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lending last-minute support to Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.

Trump recorded robocalls to help boost Gillespie supporters on Election Day. Gillespie is facing Democrat Ralph Northam in a contest that many view as an early referendum on the president's political popularity.

In one call, Trump says Gillespie shared his views on immigration and crime and would help "Make America Great Again." Trump also says Northam would be a "total disaster" for Virginia.

Gillespie has largely kept the president at a distance throughout the contest and did not campaign with Trump. Virginia is the only southern state Trump lost last year.

------

2:55 p.m.

Early voter numbers are up in Virginia's closely watched race for governor while polling places around the state are reporting a steady turnout.

Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes says Virginia had a "substantially higher" number of early voters in this year's closely watched race for governor than in recent past gubernatorial contests.

The 180,000 absentee ballots returned as of Sunday were 60,000 more than all absentee votes cast in the 2013 gubernatorial election.

Generally speaking, Democrats tend to do better in Virginia with a greater turnout.

Fairfax County, a large, reliably Democratic county in Northern Virginia, reported that voter turnout as of 2 p.m. was 30.6 percent.

------

