Veterans Day 2017: List of freebies and deals

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

On November 11, the country will honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Dozens of businesses around the country will also be giving out freebies and discounts to honor veterans. Most businesses require valid military ID or proof of service.

Food

Chipotle

Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Tuesday, November 7th, from 5 p.m. to close.

Denny’s

Free 'Build Your Own Grand Slam' on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.

BJ’s Restaurant

Free entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday. Guests over age 21 can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6.

Applebee’s

Free meal available.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Top sirloin steak dinner with side dishes and beverage for $9.99 on Saturday.

California Pizza Kitchen

Free pizza and beverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Cici's Pizza

Free pizza buffet on Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free donut on Saturday.

Hooters

Free meal with purchase of beverage on Saturday.

Little Caesars Pizza

Free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti on Saturday.

Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt

Free six-ounce frozen yogurt on Saturday.

Mimi’s Cafe

Free select menu items on Saturday with drink purchase.

On the Border

Free meal on Saturday.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink on Saturday. Also, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, military, firefighters and law enforcement will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert on Satuday.

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.

Ruby’s Diner

Free entree on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee on Saturday. For every Starbucks VIA® Instant purchase made on starbucks.com/shop in the U.S., Starbucks will make a matching donation of Starbucks VIA® Instant to the USO.

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch, beverage and sides on Saturday.

TGI Fridays

Free lunch item up to $12 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wienerschnitzel

Free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small Pepsi.

Deals

Great Clips Free Haircut

On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot

A 10% discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Lowes Home Improvement

Lowes offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card). We list Lowes here since this is a recent change where Veterans Day used to be one of the few days a year when the 10% discount was offered.

Under Armour 10% Off plus Free Shipping

Get 10% off. Offer valid for Military, Veterans & First Responders Click for Details.

Walgreens

Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military, and their immediate families, on Veterans Day 2016. Must present a Walgreens Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive the discount on eligible items.

Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Veterans Discount Veterans and Active Duty military receive location-based discounts or free admission. Veterans promotion includes SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Sesame Place Langhorne. The program does not include Discovery Cove® in Orlando or Aquatica, SeaWorld’s WaterparkTM.

Knott’s Berry Farm – Military Tribute Days

Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to active duty and retired military, and veterans. This offer is valid November 1-16 and November 27-December 15, 2017, and covers admission for the service member and one guest. Please show your military I.D. or DD-214 at a Knott’s Berry Farm ticket booth. Additional tickets may be purchased by the Military I.D. holder at a discounted rate.

US National Park Service

Free Veterans Day Admission The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend. Go online to find a national forest or grassland near you.