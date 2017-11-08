Local man on lawn mower charged with DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local man on lawn mower charged with DUI

A man was arrested on a DUI charge last week in Port St. Lucie after police spotted him riding a lawn mower, carrying a case of beer and driving erratically on an access road.

A Port St. Lucie police officer spotted 56-year-old Kenneth Burton Alleshouse on Nov. 3 at about 6:15 p.m.

The officer stopped Alleshouse driving the lawn mower and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him.

The officer conducted a DUI investigation and police say Alleshouse's blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

