Masked man among 2 sought in double shooting

Masked man among 2 sought in double shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of two men wanted for shooting two people at the Palms Arcade on Sunday night off Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach.

One person sought in the case is described as a black man in his early 20s about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches between 160 to 180 pounds with black hair. 

He was wearing a white and black Miami beanie, white t-shirt over his face, black jacket, black pants, gray over white shoes, blue latex gloves and carrying a camouflage backpack with orange outlines. 

The second person wanted in the case is a black man wearing a “Michael Myers” mask, blue hoodie, green camouflage shorts, red socks, black sneakers and yellow and black gloves.  Both men fled in a gray four-door Ford Fusion.  

Both shooting victims were listed in stable condition Monday morning.

