Tow truck drivers speak out about Move Over Law - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tow truck drivers speak out about Move Over Law

Area tow truck drivers are upset because they say every day is dangerous towing cars on busy roads and highways. 

"I have two kids to go home to and it's crazy," said Jojo Massaro with Gardens Towing. "I mean it's ridiculous they are going 70 miles an hour plus on I-95. You have a thin white line to walk on. You're trying to get out of your truck sometimes you have to wait 10 minutes for traffic to slow down."

"I have jumped on my truck before to get out of the way," said Charles Haun who works for Priority Towing.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in 2016 more than 200 crashes in the state were caused in part to drivers not moving over as required by law.

Police also handed out 5,500 tickets for not obeying the Move Over Law.

"We've had several troopers hit and seriously injured even killed because of people not obeying the Move Over Law. I know tow truck drivers that have been seriously injured or killed also," said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky.

 "Just please pay attention and please move over. Everybody wants to go home to their families," Haun says.
 
Lee Dominguez with Crazy Cuban Towing admits it is a dangerous job. "When I leave my house I kiss my wife, my kids, my grandkids, my dog, my bird, everybody because you don't know if you're going to come back home."

Every week tow truck drivers share videos of their close calls. Vehicles drive past them very quickly. Massaro said, 

"Literally the wind gusts was underneath me and pushed me into the truck. And you know you have to walk like this, but the wind catching you, it's very scary to just think you can die from this."

"If you can't move over, you are supposed to reduce your speed 20 mph below the posted speed limit," Wysocky said.

If an officer sees that you are not obeying the Move Over Law, you can be fined $166.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.