Tow truck drivers speak out about Move Over Law

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Area tow truck drivers are upset because they say every day is dangerous towing cars on busy roads and highways.

"I have two kids to go home to and it's crazy," said Jojo Massaro with Gardens Towing. "I mean it's ridiculous they are going 70 miles an hour plus on I-95. You have a thin white line to walk on. You're trying to get out of your truck sometimes you have to wait 10 minutes for traffic to slow down."

"I have jumped on my truck before to get out of the way," said Charles Haun who works for Priority Towing.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in 2016 more than 200 crashes in the state were caused in part to drivers not moving over as required by law.

Police also handed out 5,500 tickets for not obeying the Move Over Law.

"We've had several troopers hit and seriously injured even killed because of people not obeying the Move Over Law. I know tow truck drivers that have been seriously injured or killed also," said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky.

"Just please pay attention and please move over. Everybody wants to go home to their families," Haun says.



Lee Dominguez with Crazy Cuban Towing admits it is a dangerous job. "When I leave my house I kiss my wife, my kids, my grandkids, my dog, my bird, everybody because you don't know if you're going to come back home."

Every week tow truck drivers share videos of their close calls. Vehicles drive past them very quickly. Massaro said,

"Literally the wind gusts was underneath me and pushed me into the truck. And you know you have to walk like this, but the wind catching you, it's very scary to just think you can die from this."

"If you can't move over, you are supposed to reduce your speed 20 mph below the posted speed limit," Wysocky said.

If an officer sees that you are not obeying the Move Over Law, you can be fined $166.