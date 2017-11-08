10-year anniversary of the murders of Nancy and Joey Bochicchio - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-year anniversary of the murders of Nancy and Joey Bochicchio on Dec. 12

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Joann Bruno has been waiting nearly 10 years for justice, after her sister and niece were murdered at the Town Centre Mall in Boca Raton. 

“They were my life,” said Bruno.

Nancy Bochicchio and her 7-year-old daughter, Joey, were found in their idling sport-utility vehicle in the Sears parking lot on Dec. 12, 2007.  

According to police, the two had been bound with plastic ties and shot in the head at point-blank range.

“You really have to look at and then delve into why does a person do this,” said FBI Agent John McVeigh.

Boca Raton Police Capt. Matt Dugan hopes showing new pictures of their car will produce new leads.

“We firmly believe that somebody knows something,” said Dugan.

Police said a similar incident that occurred four months earlier may be linked to the case.

McVeigh thinks it could have happened to even more victims, and he wants them to come forward.

“If you have a piece of evidence or you have something you remember about the person it may link us to this suspect,” said McVeigh.  

For these two investigators, it is about more than just solving a case.

“I look at my own kids,” said Dugan. “I have kids basically the same age. Joey’s picture is up in my office with my kids and it’ll stay there until we solve this.”

Joey would have been 17 this year had her life not been cut short.  Bruno waits for the day the killer is brought to justice.

“I hope everyday he goes through what I go through,” said Bruno. “That his mind is never at peace that when he goes to bed at night he’s worried the next day he gets caught. Because every night and every morning I wake up saying, ‘this is going to be the day.’”

There is still a $400,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information call 1-800-458-TIPS.

