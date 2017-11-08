One dead in Florida Turnpike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One dead in Florida Turnpike crash

One person has died in a crash on the Florida Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Glades Road exit.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it was a multi-vehicle crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

