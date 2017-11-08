Bank robbery investigated in suburban West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bank robbery investigated in suburban West Palm

Deputies are investigating a robbery at a TD Bank in suburban West Palm Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to the branch near Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail.

A man entered the bank, passed a note, received cash and left in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. 

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

 

