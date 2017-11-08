A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who admitted to causing her fiance's death by removing a plug from his kayak before a Hudson River outing is facing sentencing in an upstate New York court.

Thirty-seven-year-old Angelika Graswald is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Orange County Court, where she pleaded guilty last summer to criminally negligent homicide.

The plea came weeks before she was set to stand trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore, of Poughkeepsie, who drowned while the couple was kayaking in April 2015.

Graswald, a Latvian national, admitted to pulling out the plug to Viafore's kayak before they set out on the river on a day when conditions were dangerous.

In exchange for her plea, Graswald faces a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.