Tonight at 11: Technology in an emergency

When emergency hits, one of the first things we think about is where are our loved ones. 

But what do you do if cell towers are down, and you can't get a signal?

With Hurricane Irma's aftermath still impacting South Florida, mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas, and a terror attack in New York safety is on everyone's mind.

"I think it's been proven that any place in the United States is vulnerable," said former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan.

Wednesday night at 11 p.m., we’ll tell you about affordable technology you can use to keep in touch with your loved ones in case of emergency even if you don't have cell service.

