3,000 Turkeys to be distributed to needy people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- 3,000 turkeys will be distributed to needy families in South Florida by a charitable organization for Thanksgiving.

Rodriguez Charities will be giving away 1,000 turkeys at three different locations on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Locations include three adult entertainment clubs: Cheetah Palm Beach at 3342 Shawnee Avenue in West Palm Beach, Cheetah Hallandale Beach at 100 Ansin Boulevard in Hallandale Beach, and Cheetah Pompano Beach at 497 NW 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The turkeys are intended for families in need, are limited to one turkey per household, and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last on November 20 at each of the three locations.

The free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway started with just 100 turkeys at just one location in 2014. Over the last three years the number of free turkeys distributed has increased to 1,000 each year. 

This year Rodriguez Charities is tripling the amount of free turkeys that will be given away, totaling 3,000 birds between the three locations.

According to a news release, the organization says actor Angel "Chi Chi" Salazar, who has appeared in movies like "Scarface" and "Carlito's Way", is scheduled to appear at the turkey giveaway, along with  "former NFL greats".

Over the last 11 years, Rodriguez Charities has donated more than $1.5 million to various charitable organizations and needy individuals throughout South Florida.

