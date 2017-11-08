Palm Beach Co. seeks to reduce jail population - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. seeks to reduce jail population

Palm Beach County has a plan to reduce how much of your money goes to the jail system.

The county wants to reduce the inmate population by 16 percent during the next two years.

County commissioners have voted to approve and accept a multimillion dollar grant.

That money will help identify low-risk inmates who can be released until their trial date.

“Mostly we're speaking about misdemeanors which are disorderly intoxication, drunk driving, petit theft those types of crimes that people get into temporary trouble and they aren't career criminal type of people we want to interrupt that journey into criminal behavior early on so that we put these people on the right path and not help them down the wrong path,” said Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Colbath.  

All who qualify will be interviewed and have a background check. Those who are determined to be at high-risk will stay in jail.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.