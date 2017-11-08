Boca Raton police issue warning after recent transaction robberi - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Raton police issue warning after recent transaction robberies

picture by BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT picture by BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Boca Raton Police Department is warning everyone about transaction robberies after two such cases in the city in a matter of days.

RELATED: More crime-related stories

Police said over the weekend a woman was robbed while trying to sell a cellphone to someone she met on an app while outside of Town Center Mall.

Then, just after 9 p.m. Monday, police said a similar situation outside the Cinemark movie theater.

Police said a victim flagged down an officer and said he was robbed while trying to sell two iPhones to a buyer he met through the "letgo" app.

The victim drove to Boca Raton from Broward County to make the transaction. However, police said two men grabbed the phones from the victim's hands and ran away.

Both robbers were between 18 and 25 years old. One identified himself as "Quan" and the other as "Jay."

If you any any information about this crime, call detectives at 561-338-1377.

Police said their lobby and parking lot are considered a Safe Exchange Zone, and they encourage everyone to do transactions there instead of in another public place.

The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and you do not need an appointment. Just let the front desk know you are meeting someone for a transaction. 

Most local police departments and sheriff's offices offer the same service. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.