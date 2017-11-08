Ladies Night Out at the PGA National Salon & Spa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ladies Night Out at the PGA National Salon & Spa

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - 'Tis the season to shop until you drop!

Start the holiday shopping season off in style as you discover everything from the latest makeup and beauty trends to the hottest selection of accessories and apparel!

Mix & mingle with friends at the iBar inside PGA National Resort & Spa.

$15 optional wine tasting and raffles to benefit Bluewater Babes Fish For a Cure and the event offers complimentary valet parking.

PLUS, ladies wearing a red dress get a complimentary designated signature cocktail! 

Learn more and/or pre-register for Ladies Night Out here. 


Date: Thursday, November 16, 2017

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 

iBar

400 Avenue of the Champions

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Sponsored by The Florida Lottery

