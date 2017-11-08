Ladies Night Out at the PGA National Salon & Spa

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - 'Tis the season to shop until you drop!

Start the holiday shopping season off in style as you discover everything from the latest makeup and beauty trends to the hottest selection of accessories and apparel!

Mix & mingle with friends at the iBar inside PGA National Resort & Spa.

$15 optional wine tasting and raffles to benefit Bluewater Babes Fish For a Cure and the event offers complimentary valet parking.

PLUS, ladies wearing a red dress get a complimentary designated signature cocktail!

Learn more and/or pre-register for Ladies Night Out here.



Date: Thursday, November 16, 2017

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address:

iBar

400 Avenue of the Champions

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Sponsored by The Florida Lottery