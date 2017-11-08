Bathtub Beach temporarily closed, unguarded - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bathtub Beach temporarily closed, unguarded

A popular Martin County beach is closed.

The county says Bathtub Beach in Stuart has been put off limits and is unguarded because crews are working to build up the sand dunes.

The county is concerned because it says high tides and strong winds are expected this weekend.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.