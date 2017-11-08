Student stabs his roommate at Keiser University - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student stabs his roommate at Keiser University

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a stabbing inside a dorm room at Keiser University.

West Palm Beach police say two adult male roommates inside the dorm room were playing a video game Wednesday afternoon when one of the men, without provocation, stabbed the other in the arm with a knife.

Police say the victim initially refused medical attention, but eventually agreed to be transported to a local hospital to treat the non-life threatening injury to his arm.

The suspect, 20-year-old Domingo Rodriguez, was detained at the scene immediately after the incident and is charged with aggravated battery.

