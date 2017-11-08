Student stabs his roommate at Keiser University

Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a stabbing inside a dorm room at Keiser University.
West Palm Beach police say two adult male roommates inside the dorm room were playing a video game Wednesday afternoon when one of the men, without provocation, stabbed the other in the arm with a knife.
Police say the victim initially refused medical attention, but eventually agreed to be transported to a local hospital to treat the non-life threatening injury to his arm.
The suspect, 20-year-old Domingo Rodriguez, was detained at the scene immediately after the incident and is charged with aggravated battery.