Reflective sculpture along road peaks curiosity

A large, mirrored sculpture along Donald Ross Road has people wondering what it is.

"Right when I got off the exit, I saw a massive sculpture and I just looked at it and thought, 'Wow, that’s pretty neat,'" Joshua Giles said.
 
“Someone put it there to make us notice everything else around it," Katherine Powell said.
 
Some think it could be a classic children's game.

"It looks like jacks," Giles said.

It's actually a representation of an ethane molecule. The sculpture is named after the formula for ethane, C2H6.

"It looks cool now that I know what it is," Giles said.

The stainless steel sculpture is part of the Palm Beach Gardens Art in Public Places program.

The developer of the United Technologies building currently under construction behind the sculpture paid more than $300,000 for it. That developer is Kolter.

The city requires one percent of the cost of construction of projects worth more than one million dollars to go toward funding public art.

